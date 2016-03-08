Cristiano Ronaldo's odds to join Juve, Man Utd and Real Madrid stay
04 July at 19:05Portuguese international star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s odds of staying at Real Madrid beyond this summer is more than the odds of 33 year old joining Juventus in the summer transfer window.
The book makers have slashed the odds of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to the Turin club. The Spanish media has been going crazy about the Real Madrid star forward and say that the former Manchester United player will join the Old Lady in the summer transfer window.
Today, as Agipronews lets us know, even 1.83 has turned into 1.75. While the share of the blank knit stay in Madrid is higher. At 2.25. At 3.50 the PSG, at 8.50 the return to Manchester United , at 15 the "marriage" with the other side of Manchester, the City . But what gives us the flavor is that the share of Juventus CR7 is collapsing.
