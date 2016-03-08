Exclusive: Cuadrado's future at Juve and the truth about AC Milan's interest

Juan Cuadrado's future at Juventus is in the balance. After the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, the Colombian is waiting to understand his future, as there is a concrete possibility that the versatile player will leave the Allianz Stadium.



Cuadrado himself has declared his desire to stay but everything is in the hands of the club, which has not yet materialized a contract renewal for him, with the current agreement expiring in June 2020.



The agreement could be extended for a short period, the alternative is to sell the player outright already this summer, a scenario is gaining more and more momentum.



Contacts with many European clubs are continuous for his agent Alessandro Lucci. Cuadrado knows how to play as a fullback, winger or even a wingback if necessary.



In several days he will turn 31 and he could represent an opportunity under advantageous economic conditions with a non-renewed contract. If Juventus were to give the green light to is sale, several opportunities could arise.



A move abroad seems more likely that within Italy, with rumours about AC Milan's interest having their base on Leonardo's idea to bring the player to the San Siro a year ago, as the Colombian could have been included in the maxi-operation between the clubs that included Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain.



On this front, there are no developments and potential qualification to the Champions League and the future of Leonardo at the club will say more. Meanwhile, Juventus and Cuadrado are at the crossroads. Renewal or farewell, inside or out.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov