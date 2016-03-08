Exclusive: Cutrone's father and agent at the Wanda Metropolitano for Atletico-Juve - the picture

Donato Orgnoni and Pasquale Cutrone, respectively agent and father of AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone were spotted at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. Orgnoni and Cutrone Senior watched the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the stands and they could have also met the representatives of Atletico given that the Colchoneros are long-time admirers of the Italian striker who's been impressing with the Rossoneri so far this season thanks to his nine goals in 30 appearances with the Serie A giants.



​