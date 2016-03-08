Exclusive: D'Ambrosio to renew contract with Inter
12 June at 18:15According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Inter Milan are preparing to keep a hold of Danilo D'Ambrosio; amid reports that he may be heading for the Inter exit this summer.
CalcioMercato understand that his agent, Vincenzo Pisacane, met with the Nerazzurri management in Milan today to discuss the renewal; which will keep the Italian at the club until 2022.
