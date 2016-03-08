Exclusive: Dani Olmo reveals admiration for Juventus, Milan

Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb's star midfielder Dani Olmo has revealed that he is big admirer of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan.



The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Juve and Milan.



Olmo, while exclusively talking to Calciomercato.com, revealed that he is a big admirer of the current Italian champions and the Milan-based club and also expressed that he likes watching the Serie A, which according to him is a very 'exciting' league .



"I have always admired great teams like Juventus and Milan," said Olmo. "But I also like Inter, Roma and Napoli. They are teams that play good football. "



He added: “I follow Serie A a lot. In Croatia, they broadcast all the matches on television. It is a very attractive championship as the teams give a great show. "



When asked whether he would like to play in the Italy's top-division in the near future, the Spain international responded by saying:" We will see. The Italian Serie A is one of the best championships in the world. I would like to play in a club that strongly focuses on me, believe in my abilities. "



Talking about how he is feeling after being linked with some of the biggest club in the content, Olmo revealed that his focus is entirely on playing quality football and other matters are being taken care of by his father and the agent.



"I don't think about it much, I'm almost alien to all these voices," he said. "I only think about playing football, my agent and my father take care of other things."



Daniele Longo