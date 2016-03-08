Exclusive: De Rossi getting closer to Fiorentina, the details

After leaving Roma, Daniele De Rossi is a wanted man in Serie A and the former Giallorossi captain is in talks with several clubs regarding a possible move, with one team in advantage over the others.



According to Calciomercato.com's exclusive sources, De Rossi will return from vacation at the beginning of July and is set to make a decision about his next destination in the coming days.



The player was approached by Walter Sabatini, technical director of Bologna, while AC Milan is also interested but has not yet formalized a concrete offer and would not be at the top of the priorities. Finally, there is still the option of Boca Juniors.



However, the most serious suitor seems to be Fiorentina. Rocco Commisso is serious and want to secure the services of the midfielder.



Last week Daniele Prade and Vincenzo Montella spoke with De Rossi, explaining to him the technical project and proposing him a leading role in the revolution of the Viola. Moreover, this solution would be also preferred by the family of the player due to the proximity of Florence from Rome.