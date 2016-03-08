Exclusive: De Rossi is a step away from retirement

06 July at 16:15
Roma legend Daniele de Rossi is set to reject Fiorentina in an attempt to retire and join Roberto Mancini's staff for the Italian national side.

The former giallorossi midfielder left the club earlier this summer as the parties did not agree a new deal for the former Italian midfielder, who also won the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

We understand that while De Rossi initially seemed very close to joining Fiorentina, who had made a substantial offer for him, he is now close to rejecting the offer.

Not just that, but the former Roma man is also close to bidding farewell to football and it is a new scenario that has now firmly taken shape.

He is now contemplating about becoming a coach soon and he dreams of coaching the Italian national team with Roberto Mancini ready to welcome him and make him a part of his staff.


 

