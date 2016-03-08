Exclusive: De Sciglio-Kurzawa, what is missing to define Juve-PSG swap deal

Juventus want to close the deal with PSG. The intention of the Bianconeri is to reach the finish line for the operation drawn up on Friday of an exchange between Layvin Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio. The Juventus management want to complete the swap deal shortly so as not to have problems in the last weeks of the transfer market.



According to our information, sporting director Paratici had new contacts with PSG yesterday evening to confirm the desire to define everything. The parties are defining the final details and there is also already the contractual green light of both players for the definitive transfer.



The last step that the parties are defining is the valuation of both players which could be in favour of the Bianconeri, who have requested a minimum compensation to carry out the operation.



At the moment, Leonardo remains in the position to make the exchange with equal evaluations, while Juve insist on the payment of a figure, as they see De Sciglio more valuable than Kurzawa, whose contract expires in 6 months.



This is the last step before reaching the final agreement and the signatures. There is great optimism that in the next hours everything will be defined and the exchange between the two clubs will go through.

Fabrizio Romano