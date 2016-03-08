Calciomercato exclusively understand that Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj is very close to signing a new contract at the partenopei, despite interest from Juventus.Hysaj joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 5 million euros and he has become one of the club's most important players since then.Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano understands that after positive contacts with Hysaj's agent over the past few weeks, Napoli are set to offer the Albanian a fresh deal with terms of it already decided by the club.One prominent point about the new deal will be that it will not have a release clause in it and that has been done because of the will of the player, who wanted it to be that way.It is believed that Hysaj has been keen on signing a renewal at Napoli, after having rejected approaches from Premier League clubs and after Juventus have enquired about the player on multiple occasions.Juve's requests have never gone beyond enquiries and they have never made an official offer or bid for the right-back, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2021.Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)