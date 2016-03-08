Exclusive: details of Mendes-Florentino meeting and the truth on Ronaldo release clause
05 July at 10:20According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, the meeting between Jorge Mendes and Florentino Perez lasted for hours as the super-agent attempted to strike a deal for Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes, who is Ronaldo’s agent, reiterated the player’s demands to leave the club and the details are as follows:
Ronaldo’s release clause was lowered in January from €1 billion to €100m-€120m for clubs outside of England, Spain and Paris. However, the clause is not in official writing yet, and was just a private discussion. Whilst Ronaldo has expressed a willingness to join Juventus, as we reported yesterday.
Juventus must now wait for Perez and Madrid to put the clause into writing, with the anger of Real Madrid fans meaning that a high profile replacement will need to be lined up first. Once the clause is open, Mendes and Juventus will look to tie the deal up. Juventus have the economic power to complete the deal and now the ball is in the court of Florentino Perez to free Ronaldo and help the move go through.
