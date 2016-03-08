Exclusive: Details revealed of Roma's first offer to Antonio Conte
24 April at 13:45Since Antonio Conte's dismissal from Chelsea last summer, where he was sacked and replaced by Maurizio Sarri, much to the regret of many Chelsea fans now perhaps, it was never going to be long before the experienced Italian coach returned to football. Conte had been a superpower in Italian football for years and now is looking seriously close to another return to Serie A, with Roma.
According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, Roma have made their first offer to Conte and it sits at around €9.5m per season. This is less than the €11m per season he was earning at Chelsea but it is a strong opening offer which proves that the Giallorossi are indeed truly keen on signing Conte as their new manager, to replace short-term boss Claudio Ranieri who stepped in in an attempt to save Roma's season, after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked from his role as head coach.
Roma also look to make Petrachi, a good friend of Conte, the club's director of football, as well as relying on the pre-existing relationship between Conte and Francesco Totti to help smooth things over.
