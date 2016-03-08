Exclusive: Deulofeu agent explains why Milan move collapsed - but hints at summer transfer

Watford's Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, formerly of AC Milan and Barcelona, was linked heavily with a return to AC Milan in January; the Rossoneri keen on re-signing the forward. However, a move broke down. Now, speaking exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, Deulofeu's agent Alberto Botines revealed why the move broke down - as well as looking to the future."Gerard has lived with Milan in the best form, Milan is his home. It's a club he cares about, he's spent a good six months there. He follows the Rossoneri with great affection, he is aware that the fans have always appreciated him. It's always a good situation when Milan wants you, to know that there's interest. He lived those days with great serenity, focused on his current club. Watford is a club that makes you grow, to go back to believing in your own means. He knows if he will do well in London he can return to a top club."The situation was born late in the January market and Watford realized that it was not time for a loan with a right or a permanent title. Watford informed the other party that the player was not for sale and preferred to interrupt the discussions, thanking Milan for the way he posed, for how he asked the player."What will happen next summer is all to see, he wants to demonstrate, once again, to be a great player and can become an important assignment for the club. Surely he can go to an even bigger and more important club than Watford. He is now very focused on the present, achieving goals, scoring goals and providing assists for his teammates."

@Snhw_