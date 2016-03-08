Exclusive: Deulofeu makes AC Milan decision, here is Watford's asking price

"Some loves make huge rounds and then come back". This was one of Adriano Galliani's trademark sentences and it has been, in a sense, relaunched by Leonardo for AC Milan. That is because the Rossoneri are really thinking about Gerard Deulofeu, Watford's attacker, who scored 4 goals and made 3 assists during his loan spell at Milan two years ago. The management and Gattuso agree on the player but the road is still difficult.



Gennaro Gattuso would be happy to welcome the player in the team. The Spaniard represents a different type of player from Calhanoglu, Castillejo and Suso and would be an extra solution for the 4-3-3 solution. Leonardo and the Pozzo family are talking about it, with the player awaiting news. He is ready to move even on loan. Deulofeu has a nice memory of the club and his experience at the San Siro.



As learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, however, the 24-year-old is not willing to break his relationship with the London-based club, the team that gave him confidence, buying him outright when he was not playing in Barcelona.



Contacts continue and Watford are not willing to give the player on loan and will only consider definitive solutions. Deulofeu is valued at 30 million euros but the Rossoneri may be able to snatch a small discount, but only on a permanent deal: even a loan with the obligation to buy, linked to personal and team goals, but still a formula that guarantees Watford the definitive sale of Deulofeu.

Daniele Longo. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov