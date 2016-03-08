Exclusive: Did Asamoah deserve a penalty?

This summer Inter Milan signed a number of top players from Europe's most elite teams and with their opening fixture against Chievo, it was highly expected that the Nerazzurri would step into the breach.



However, we only witnessed poor displays from the boys in black and blue strips as they suffered a 1-0 loss to the home side with a penalty scored by Domenico Berardi.



It was suggested that the penalty awarded to Sassuolo was a soft one and that Kwadwo Asamoah deserved a penalty for Inter.



We had an exclusive interview with former international referee Massimo Chiesa who gave us his verdict on the two incidents from this game and a couple more from this week's Serie A.



Accodring to Chiesa, Inter's Miranda had put his hand on Di Francesco's shoulder and pulled his shirt which makes the decision correct. The former referee also defended Mariani's decision regarding Asamoah's incident as the contact did not deserve a penalty.



In the Juventus game Chiesa believes that Joao Cancelo's incident inside Chievo's box could have been awarded for the Old Lady.

