The hypothesis of Luka Modric joining Inter this summer is still alive. In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com , there was a direct contact between the Croatian's agent and Real's president Florentino Perez.

According to what was learned by Calciomercato.com, in the late afternoon, there was a direct contact between Vlado Lemic, agent of Modric, and Florentino Perez. The request to release Modric was once again rejected by the president, as he doesn't want to let the midfielder go.

This is a response that could be the definitive one. There are now just 24 hours left of the Italian transfer market, and thus time is short. Hope remains, but a deal is very tough.

Real Madrid have returned to Madrid after the unfortunate trip to Tallinn for the European Super Cup. Today, contacts between Modric's entourage and Real Madrid continued. However, like before, there are two different wills from the parties, with Modric wanting a move, while Real would like to keep him.