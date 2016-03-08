Exclusive: Donnarumma communicates transfer decision to AC Milan and Raiola

Gianluigi Donnarumma has already started the season at Milanello. He arrived at the Rossoneri sports centre on Friday to undergo the first physical tests and is already focused on a future that he hopes can still be in red and black colours.



As learned by Calciomercato.com, Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan and at present, this is his stance. The decision was taken in sharing with his family and which, as it turns out, was already communicated to both the club as well as agent Mino Raiola.



The interest of PSG is real and concrete but the goalkeeper is not pushing for a transfer to the capital fo France. The first proposal formulated by Leonardo (20 million euros plus Areola) was not considered satisfactory and the Parisians have not yet formulated an improved offer and they may not end up doing so, which is why Milan could decide to generate funds with other sales and keep Donnarumma.