Exclusive: Donnarumma communicates transfer decision to AC Milan and Raiola

07 July at 15:45
Gianluigi Donnarumma has already started the season at Milanello. He arrived at the Rossoneri sports centre on Friday to undergo the first physical tests and is already focused on a future that he hopes can still be in red and black colours.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan and at present, this is his stance. The decision was taken in sharing with his family and which, as it turns out, was already communicated to both the club as well as agent Mino Raiola.

The interest of PSG is real and concrete but the goalkeeper is not pushing for a transfer to the capital fo France. The first proposal formulated by Leonardo (20 million euros plus Areola) was not considered satisfactory and the Parisians have not yet formulated an improved offer and they may not end up doing so, which is why Milan could decide to generate funds with other sales and keep Donnarumma.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.