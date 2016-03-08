Exclusive: Duncan or Sensi? AC Milan have chosen their desired midfield reinforcement

AC Milan have long been keeping two Sassuolo prospects on their radar, Alfred Duncan and Stefano Sensi, both followed as opportunities in the last transfer market in January before president Squinzi vetoed any sale.



From June, however, the scenario will totally change, at least one of the two, if not both, will leave Sassuolo and Milan's appreciation is clearly focused on Sensi, protagonist also in the national team under Mancini, a man of quality in the middle of the field and a player who has made great progress this season.



The relations between Sassuolo and Milan are very good. Sensi is especially observed by Leonardo and Maldini and is preferred to Duncan for his characteristics and the room for improvement.



He is valued at around 20/25 million euros and already has offers from abroad. The final choice of Milan for investments in that role will depend on Tiemoue Bakayoko's redemption and qualification to the next Champions League.



Only then it will be decided on which midfielders the focus will be set. Sensi is on the list, appreciated as Diawara and more than Duncan and evaluations are underway for next summer.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov