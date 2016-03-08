Calciomercato exclusively understand that Paulo Dybala will not start for Juventus in their Serie A game against Parma later today.The Argentine did not enjoy the FIFA World Cup with Argentina as he was hardly used by Jorge Sampaoli. And the start to the season for him hasn't been too good. While Dybala did start for the Old Lady against Chievo in the Serie A opener, he did not make an appearance in the clash against Lazio.We understand that Dybala will not start for the bianconeri in today's game against Parma and is set to be benched from the start.Massimiliano Allegri started with a 4-3-3 formation against Lazio which saw Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi start up front.Allegri is expected to play the same formation against the newly promoted Parma outfit later today and he doesn't believe that Dybala would fit into a 4-3-3 style as much as he would in a 4-2-3-1 shape.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)