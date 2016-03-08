Exclusive: Dybala to sign contract extension with Juventus; the details

Juventus is ready to review Paulo Dybala's contract. A move definitely deserved since last the end of last summer, when the Juventus leadership had promised the Argentine - after his refusals to the Premier League - to talk about the hypothesis of a renewal in the autumn or at the latest in winter.J​uve itself has given signals to the players' agents: the entourage has reason to believe that the salary offered would exceed the current 7 million (a little more, in reality) and a duration of the agreement to last at least until 2024 , emulating the current agreement until 2022.The Bianconeri policy provides gratitude to the players and speed in renewals to avoid delicate situations. Dybala has been notified of this and now it will be possible to go into detail with him after having armored Bonucci, Cuadrado and soon also Szczesny with new deals.Anthony Privetera