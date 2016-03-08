Exclusive: Dzeko to Inter, Lukaku-Perisic swap, latest updates

26 May at 13:30
Edin Dzeko wants to join Inter and our correspondent in Milan Pasquale Guarro can release a few exclusive updates about the negotiation. The Bosnia striker wants to leave Roma and the city of Milan could be the last stop of his career.

No secret Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the former Man City star who came close to joining Chelsea when the Italian was in charge of the Blues.

Dzeko has already told Piero Ausilio that he wants Inter move but now the Serie A giants need to reach an agreement with Roma. The Giallorossi are open to selling their star striker for € 20 million. Inter are waiting to know their destiny in the Champions League before meeting Roma and discuss the deal.

Dzeko's Inter arrival won't prevent the Nerazzurri from signing Romelu Lukaku who remains a transfer target of the Serie A giants. The Manchester United star can join the Nerazzurri only if the Red Devils accept to swap the Belgian with Ivan Perisic, another play, alongside Mauro Icardi, is destined to leave the San Siro.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.