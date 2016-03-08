Exclusive: El Shaarawy says yes to Roma renewal

Stephan El Shaarawy and Roma will go ahead together. The season of the Pharaoh has been more than satisfactory so far. He has returned to the national team, scored with continuity and has become a precious part of the team.

As a result, Roma are ready to armour the player for the next five years. His current contract expires in June 2020 and an agreement for a single season that forces the management to find a solution in the upcoming summer transfer market.

For months, Roma have been convinced about the renewal and had already started dialogues with El Shaarawy's agent. The player is determined to accept, with the salary approaching 3 million euros per season.

A new meeting will soon be held between sporting director Massara and the entourage to complete the agreements, with the handshakes and signatures to arrive in the coming months. El Shaarawy and Roma will continue together and the renewal is ready.

