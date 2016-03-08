Exclusive: Eljif Elmas to Napoli expected by the weekend

17 July at 22:45
19 years old Macedonian Eljif Elmas is on his way to Napoli.
 
Calciomercato.com understands, that  Napoli has practically closed the deal with Fenerbahce for Elmas.
 
The Macedonian will cost a total of 15-16 million euros, probably paid over two years. Elmas should land in Italy, in Rome, between Friday and Saturday: it is possible to carry out medical examinations on Saturday morning.
 
After first signing Di Lorenzo and Manolas, the club president De Laurentiis to add another.
 
Macedonian of Turkish origin, Elmas is a central midfielder with offensive intent and effective in a tight space and has already been dubbed the ‘new Fabian Ruiz’.
.
The player in the past has been followed by Real Madrid, Tottenham and Lazio.
 
Fenerbahce's initial request of 20 million euros did not discourage Giuntoli, who continued to work to bring the player as quickly as possible.
 
Napoli also set to allow Rog to join Cagliari for 15 million euros and the Turkish club has now allowed itself to lower their claims, in order to accelerate the deal.
 
 
 
 

