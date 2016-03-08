Exclusive: Elliot can bring Costacurta back to AC Milan

29 May at 18:15
Elliot Management are looking to bring Alessandro Costacurta back at AC Milan as part of their board room restructuring, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

Milan have lost their manager Rino Gattuso yesterday and are very likely to lose sporting director Leonardo too. Rumors are also stating that even Paolo Maldini might resign due to gaps between the thinking of the ownership.

Our corrrespondent Daniele Longo understands that the Elliot group is considering Costacurta as the team manager and take over the role that Christian Abbiati had in the 2017-18 campaign.

Costacurta is currently the president of the local organizing committee of the European Under-21s Championship and a decision about him could depend on how Maldini reacts to Gattuso leaving.

The board see Costacurta as the man who will be a connection between them and the team. He is an option to take over as the team manager- a role that has been vacant since the Elliot management came in.



 

