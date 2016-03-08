Exclusive: Elliott plans for three-year Milan turnaround and €1bn sale

16 April at 16:00
According to what has been revealed exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, Elliott Management Corp. have no intention of selling AC Milan just yet. Paul Singer and the hedge fund took over the club to replace Yonghong Li in the summer and, since then, fortunes have turned completely around for the Rossoneri; who look like very realistic top four candidates after a horrendous start to the season.

Elliott's plan for Milan appears to be based around a three-year time period; with the aim of the corporation to get the club into a fantastic position and sell it for over one billion euros in three years time. Therefore, there are no plans to sell the club anytime soon but, lingering on the horizon, is the perhaps-threat perhaps-blessing possibility of new ownership at the club.

So far, Elliott have invested a reported €500m, including €180m of a debt left unpaid by Yonghong Li before he left the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.