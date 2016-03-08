Exclusive: Elliott plans for three-year Milan turnaround and €1bn sale
16 April at 16:00According to what has been revealed exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, Elliott Management Corp. have no intention of selling AC Milan just yet. Paul Singer and the hedge fund took over the club to replace Yonghong Li in the summer and, since then, fortunes have turned completely around for the Rossoneri; who look like very realistic top four candidates after a horrendous start to the season.
Elliott's plan for Milan appears to be based around a three-year time period; with the aim of the corporation to get the club into a fantastic position and sell it for over one billion euros in three years time. Therefore, there are no plans to sell the club anytime soon but, lingering on the horizon, is the perhaps-threat perhaps-blessing possibility of new ownership at the club.
So far, Elliott have invested a reported €500m, including €180m of a debt left unpaid by Yonghong Li before he left the club.
