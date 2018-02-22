Exclusive: Emery offered himself to Napoli before Arsenal move
23 May at 14:15CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that new Arsenal manager Unai Emery had offered his services to Napoli before he struck a deal with the Gunners.
The club from North London confirmed the capture of the former PSG boss earlier today and the Spaniard will now take charge of affairs at the club following the departure of Arsene Wenger last week.
CalcioMercato ascertained two weeks ago that Emery had offered his services to the partenopei and felt that he would be the way forward for the club after Maurizio Sarri leaves the post this summer.
It is believed that Napoli did take note of Emery's situation before he ended up joining Arsenal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
