Exclusive, Empoli sporting director: 'Bennacer to Milan in 24-48 hours, Krunic...'

Empoli's president Fabrizio Corsi spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com and reflected on the negotiations between his club and AC Milan for Ismael Bennacer as well as the already completed transfer of Rade Krunic to the Rossoneri.



"Our team was not a Serie B team indeed. We showed the best game compared to direct competitors. Having so many interesting youngsters we paid the duty at the beginning of the season," he said.



"Krunic? I think he is a great transfer for Milan. He has first-class physique and technique and he has only one limit: the lack of awareness of his own means. When he rips, he is scary. I believe that at Milan he will become more aware of his potential.



"Bennacer? Something is missing between the agents of the player and Milan but I don't think it's anything serious. They are discussing the details and I hope we can solve everything in 24-48 hours. It is a great opportunity for Bennacer, he would be foolish not to take it," Corsi concluded.