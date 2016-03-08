Exclusive: Entourage of Chelsea target denies transfer talk

In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, the entourage of AC Milan star Suso has quashed rumors of the Spaniard's possible exit from the rossoneri.Suso has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Chelsea over the past few months, but has arguably been the San Siro based side's best player so far this season. He has made eight appearances so far in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting six times.The former Liverpool star's entourage was exclusively talking to Calciomercato and they denied rumors linking Suso with a move away from Milan, saying that he is happy at the San Siro.They said: "At the moment, he is an AC Milan player. He is very happy there. And he loves AC Milan."The 24-year-old joined Milan from the Anfield based side on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 and has come leaps and bounds over the last two or three seasons.Reports have linked him with a move to arch-rivals Inter and some reports have stated that Chelsea and Tottenham are looking at him, apart from his former club Liverpool.But the intent of the player seems clear. He is focused on the rossoneri.Kaustubh Pandey (@PandeyKaus)