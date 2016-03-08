The entourage of Alessandro Florenzi is set to hold talks with Roma, with both parties confident of finding an agreement about extending the Italian's contract at the club, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.Florenzi has been at Roma since his childhood days and joined the club back in 2002. He appeared 32 times in the Serie A last season for the giallorossi, scoring once and assisting five times under Eusebio di Francesco.CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Florenzi's agent Alessandro Lucci is set to hold talks with Roma over a new contract for the versatile full-back.It is said that both parties are keen on handing the player a new deal and Florenzi himself wants to extend his stay.His current deal at the club expires in the summer of 2019 and he currently earns 2 million euros per season, but his new deal will offer him 3 million euros a season.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)