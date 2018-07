Roma met representatives of Brazilian winger Malcom yesterday night and according to our sources the meeting between the Giallorossi and the agents of the Bordeaux star was a positive one. Roma’s meeting with Malcom begun at 21.30 and lasted until late night but the Serie A giants have now positive feelings about this negotiation.Inter, however, have failed to match Bordeaux’s asking price with the Nerazzurri that can only sign the player on loan with option to buy.Bordeaux want € 40 million for Malcom and Roma are preparing their opening bid for the 21-year-old who is also wanted by Everton.The Premier League side have also made an important offer to sign the player but Roma's DS