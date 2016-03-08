Exclusive: Everton and Inter on alert as Roma has positive meeting with €40m star
20 July at 10:55Roma met representatives of Brazilian winger Malcom yesterday night and according to our sources the meeting between the Giallorossi and the agents of the Bordeaux star was a positive one.
Roma’s meeting with Malcom begun at 21.30 and lasted until late night but the Serie A giants have now positive feelings about this negotiation.
Malcom is open to move to Serie A so much so he gave his green light to Inter move a few weeks ago.
Inter, however, have failed to match Bordeaux’s asking price with the Nerazzurri that can only sign the player on loan with option to buy.
Bordeaux want € 40 million for Malcom and Roma are preparing their opening bid for the 21-year-old who is also wanted by Everton.
The Premier League side have also made an important offer to sign the player but Roma's DS Monchi hopes to wrap up a deal before The Toffees.
