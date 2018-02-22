Exclusive: Ex-Inter and AC Milan hitman wanted by Liga MX duo
18 May at 12:00Calciomercato.com reporter Giacomo Brunetti understands that Giampaolo Pazzini will be allowed to leave Hellas Verona during this summer’s transfer window, having failed to reach top form since the club’s return to Serie A at the end of last season. Indeed, he has spent the past few months on loan at La Liga side Levante.
At 34 years of age, it is highly unlikely that he will be given another opportunity to play at the very top level, hence his representatives are looking to negotiate an early departure from the Gialloblu. That is despite the fact that he is contracted to them until June 30th 2020.
Indeed, Calciomercato.com exclusively understands that there is a chance he could continue his career in Mexico, with Liga MX sides such as Pachuca and Monterrey said to be interested in securing his services. Talks are underway, though only time will tell whether he ends up plying his trade in Latin America.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
