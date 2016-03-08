Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan youngster Matteo Gabbia will not leave this summer.The 19-year-old midfielder, who is also capable of playing at centre-back, is yet to make his Serie A debut but is considered to be one of the best youngster at the rossoneri ranks these days.We understand that while Arezzo were in talks to sign the youngster, talks have now broken down and the youngster will not move to the Serie C side this summer.An offer was made recently but talks have now broken down. Gabbia is now expected to stay at Milan and play for the Primavera side.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)