Exclusive: Fabian Ruiz-Napoli deadlock; Real more likely than Barca

In addition to the lack of a renewal, the chaos at Napoli could be used as a way to 'force' a potential move. That said, the midfielder's current contract with the side expires in 2023, but there is no release clause. That might sound like a positive for Napoli, but the agents are keen on inserting one.

So far, as we have learned , they haven't been able to reach an agreement on the value of the clause, while the increase in salary hasn't been approved either. Therefore, there is certainly some friction between the parties.





For more news, visit our homepage. Next summer, per our report, some of the big sides could make a move for Ruiz, taking advantage of the situation. Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, though, the latter is a more probable solution. Then again, Man City could also enter the race. A hot summer awaits for the player.

Fabian Ruiz has attracted the interest of several big clubs (Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid) after showing his qualities in Serie A and with the Spanish national team. Furthermore, the negotiations with Napoli for the contract renewal are not taking off, which could result in a transfer next summer.