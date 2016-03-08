Exclusive: Fenerbahce yet to formalize offer to AC Milan for wantaway defender

Ricardo Rodriguez and Fenerbahce, a negotiation that is beginning to look like a mystery. After a head-to-head fight with PSV Eindhoven, the Turks seemed to have won the market duel, thanks to the player's will.In recent days, as reported by our reporter Daniele Longo, the Turkish side had found an agreement with Milan on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy set at €6m. However, the negotiations have now hit a stalemate.In fact, no official offers have arrived from Istanbul, despite the promise made previously. The player, however, doesn't change his mind: he wants to leave Milan to find space for Euro2020 and he wants to do it in Turkey. Milan, meanwhile, are waiting for the right offer.It remains to be seen what the reason for the stalemate is, although it's certainly unprofessional from Fenerbahce. Other sources close to the Istanbul club claim that they want to change the formula of the deal, from obligation to buy to a dry loan. Of course, Milan won't accept this.