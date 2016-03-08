Exclusive: Fiorentina begin Biglia talks

Fiorentina have begun the process of signing AC Milan veteran midfielder Lucas Biglia, Calciomercato.com can confirm.

It seems that the 33-year-old’s career at San Siro is coming to an end as his current club is looking to rebuild after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Biglia is being identified as the number one target by Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella who has expressed his desire to club’s sporting director Daniele Pradè.

Montella believes the Argentina international’s experience can prove to be a pivotal aspect in improving the team’s performance next season.

Calciomercato can confirm that negotiations between the player’s agent Enzo Montepaone and the purchasing club is already underway.

It is widely believed that Biglia is interested in the move but wants to have a word with Milan coach Marco Giampaolo before making a final call as he wants to know what kind of role he will be given if he stays with his current club.

It is expected that Fiorentina will offer Biglia a two-year contract but they have to agree a reasonable fee with the Rossoneri first.
 

