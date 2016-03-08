Fiorentina and Juventus have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marko Pjaca, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. La Viola will sign the former Schalke 04 striker star on loan with option to buy. Juventus' however, will maintain control on the player as they have secured a buy-back clause which is higher than Fiorentina's option to buy.Although there is still no clear agreement on the figures of the deal, Fiorentina's option to buy should be in the region of € 20 million with Juventus 'recompra clause' set to € 25 million.