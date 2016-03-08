Exclusive: Fiorentina trump Juventus in chase for Polish starlet
27 January at 10:55Serie A giants Juventus are successfully been beaten by Fiorentina in the chase for Polish sensation Szymon Zurkowski, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been speaking and thinking very highly of the Gorik Zabrze man and the bianconeri have, in the past made attempts to sign the player and then send him on a loan deal to either Genoa or Cagliari.
Our transfer correspondent Fabrizio Romano now understands that the La Viola have beaten Juve in the chase of Zurkowski, who has chosen Fiorentina for the Old Lady.
He will sign for the club this month, but will join the squad at the end of the season. The deal will cost Fiorentina 3.7 million euros, in addition to additional performance based bonuses of 1.3 million euros.
Zurkowski will fly over to Florence for a medical tomorrow and following that, he will sign the contract. He will play at his Polish club till the end of the season and will be presented as a La Viola player in the summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments