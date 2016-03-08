Exclusive: first contact between AC Milan and Di Francesco

08 May at 17:25
AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo has opened preliminary talks with Eusebio Di Francesco, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. Rino Gattuso is expected to leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season and Leonardo has already begun negotiations for the next AC Milan coach.

Di Francesco was spotted in Milan on Monday night. The Italian manager had dinner at the La Bis Bistecca and many AC Milan fans asked him updates about his future. Di Francesco replied smiling but said that this is not the right moment to talk about his future.

Last week, however, there was a preliminary meeting between him and Leonardo who has also other targets in mind. Gasperini and Jardim are also potential candidates to take over at the San Siro next season while Di Francesco is also a target of Sevilla even if Monchi has recently revealed that "DiFra" is not a priority for the Spanish club.

 
Daniele Longo

Comments

