Exclusive: First the recovery and then the market, Khedira can leave Juventus

Ten days ago Sami Khedira stopped training due to an atrial arrhythmia, just on the eve of the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus. On Wednesday, February 20, he underwent surgery, the first step towards the recovery. In case everything goes as planned, the German midfielder could return to agonistic activity at the end of the month.



At the beginning of next week, a medical check will be made to understand the evolution of the recovery process. However, these could be Khedira's last months at the Allianz Stadium, despite renewing his contract at the beginning of the season.



Already last summer the German was very close to being sold, with Arsenal and PSG reportedly expressing interest. The possible departure of Massimiliano Allegri could have an effect even on Khedira's situation and could place him on the market.



It remains to be assessed whether the German wants to continue to play at high levels or if he wants to consider the hypothesis of a move to the MLS, though there are many admirers even in Europe. Moreover, the announced arrival of Aaron Ramsey could also facilitate Khedira's farewell. It is a concrete hypothesis but still only a hypothesis at this time. First, he will have to recover and then he will think about the transfer market.