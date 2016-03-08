Exclusive: Flamengo defender is an idea for Milan
26 July at 20:25Serie A giants AC Milan have now identified Flamengo defender Leo Duarte as a defensive target this summer, Calciomercato understand.
The rossoneri want to sign a central defender this summer, with Dejan Lovren and Merih Demiral possible targets. Daniele Rugani has also been linked with as the club looks for a replacement for Mateo Musacchio.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Milan see him as a target and the Duarte is valued at around 10 to 11 million euros by Flamengo.
The work on the player has been done by Serginho, whose presence at the Casa Milan in recent weeks was due to the club's interest in the Brazilian defender.
Relations between the clubs are excellent due to Lucas Paqueta's signing and initial contact for the player has been made already. Playing for Milan is a dream for the player. He is a concrete target.
