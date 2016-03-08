Exclusive: Florentino is AC Milan's big goal - Boban's offer and the request
27 January at 12:00Florentino is AC Milan's big goal for the midfield. Last week, the idea was born in the Rossoneri headquarters, and today it's a negotiation that could write an important chapter.
According to what has been collected by Calciomercato.com, Boban and Maldini are keen on closing a deal for the defensive midfielder. Benfica, as well as the player's entourage, are waiting for an official offer from the red and black side.
The offer, by the looks of it, should be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy. The Portuguese side would €5m for the loan and a redemption set at €40m. Milan, on the other hand, are thinking about lower figures, fully aware that the player isn't the first choice at Benfica.
It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two sides, although it's certain that Boban and Maldini are dreaming about the signing.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments