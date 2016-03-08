Exclusive: Florentino's agent meets with Benfica - AC Milan await the response
28 January at 12:15Hot hours for AC Milan. This evening, they will take on Torino in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, and off the pitch, the deadline of the transfer window is fast approaching. For the Rossoneri, there are still many things to do, both on the incoming and outgoing front.
Yesterday, as learned by calciomercato.com, there was a meeting between Florentino's agent - Bruno Carvalho Santos - and Benfica. The parties discussed the potential move to Milan, who are waiting for a response from the Portuguese side.
Boban and Maldini's offer is clear: an 18-month loan with an option, which is set at less than Benfica are asking for. The latter are demanding a paid loan of €5m plus an option to buy which is greater than the €40m that Milan have offered.
In other words, the Rossoneri want a discount and the player's agent is at work. Hot hours, with the Rossoneri waiting for an answer.
