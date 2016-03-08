Exclusive: Florenzi has decided to leave; between Inter and Fiorentina

Furthermore, as we have learned , Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has already let the player know that he isn't the first choice as a full-back, nor as a winger. Therefore, Florenzi has understood that he will have to pack his bags come January.

There are several suitors, but Florenzi absolute dream would be Antonio Conte and Inter, given that the manager has always been a fan of the player. However, the Nerazzurri already have Candreva and Lazaro, meaning they would only make an offer if the conditions are fantastic.

At the moment, therefore, the Inter hypothesis seems unlikely, just like Juventus. Fiorentina, on the other hand, are pushing hard to bring in the player, knowing that he could be a great addition to the squad. Soon, Florenzi will make a decision on his future.

Alessandro Florenzi has decided to leave Roma in January. Italy manager Roberto Mancini was clear with the full-back, if he wants a spot in the squad for the Euros next summer, then he needs to play continuously for the rest of this season.