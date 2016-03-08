Exclusive: For Bakayoko AC Milan's strategy is clear; summit with Chelsea

In fact, the meeting regarding the Frenchman's future has been postponed to April. Among the signings that arrived last summer, one could argue that Bakayoko has been the best thus far, which is why Gattuso is pushing to keep the player.



Maldini, speaking to reports in December, was very clear: the redemption of Bakayoko very much depends on Champions League qualification. However, this isn't the only condition, as the Rossoneri intend to ask for a discount on the €35m buy-out clause.

With that said, the two parties will have a summit in early April, when Leonardo will have a clearer picture of how much they can spend in order to comply with UEFA.