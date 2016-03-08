Rino Gattuso is expected to remain in place as AC Milan’s Coach,

Calciomercato correspondent Federico Albrizio’s sources have told him that the Rossoneri are backing their current man, who helped the Diavolo steer the ship after an awful start last season.

His side flagged towards the end of the campaign - Milan only beating their previous seasons’ total by one point - leading to speculation that Antonio Conte (recently freed of his Chelsea commitments) could be joining.

But Paolo Maldini quickly dispelled any such fears, meeting with Gattuso last night at a restaurant the former midfielder owns in Gallarate (outside Milan), along with Gordon Singer (Paul Singer’s son), Leonardo and president Scaroni.

They were there to confirm their faith in him, something that Maldini - who rejoined his former club in a development role - had already mentioned when he joined.

“His being confirmed has never been in doubt, he [Gattuso] is a football man. He’s key in the development of youth players. I’m not sure what we’ll discuss, let’s see what he asks us.”

