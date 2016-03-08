CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue is looking to move to China or India this summer.

Currently 35, Eboue joined Arsenal in the summer of 2004 for a fee of about 2 million euros from Belgian club Beveren and he went onto become an important player for the Gunners throughout his seven year long stay at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger. The right-back appeared over 200 times for Arsenal, scoring a total of ten goals.

CalcioMercato have been told by the Ivorian’s agent that his client is looking to move to China or India this summer.

Indonesia has also been touted to be a favorable destination for the former Galatasaray player, who has already received offers recently.

While Eboue had recently admitted that he had gone bankrupt, it was also reported that his former club Galatasaray have offered him a job. The player’s agent though, has denied reports of him being offered a job by the Turkish club and has told that nothing of that sort has happened.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)