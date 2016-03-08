Exclusive: Former Barcelona star wants to replace Man Utd target at Juventus
16 November at 19:05Calciomercato exclusively understand that Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo is keen on a move to Juventus, who could make an offer for the Spaniard if Alex Sandro leaves the club next summer.
Alex Grimaldo has become one of the best young left-backs in Europe because of his performances for Benfica over the last few years. A product of Valencia's academy before joining Barcelona, Grimaldo has made ten appearances in the Portuguese so far this season, scoring once and assisting once.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that while Juventus see Grimaldo as a possible replacement for Alex Sandro if he leaves the club next summer, the Spaniard would be keen on a move to the bianconeri.
Fabio Paratici really likes Grimaldo and has sent scouts to watch him over the past few weeks. Juventus have very close relations with his agent- Jorge Mendes, who can help them secure a move at sometime in the future.
While Marcelo is also a target, if Alex Sandro does leave Juve, Grimaldo will be in consideration too. He has already said yes to the idea of joining the Turin based side and he hopes that they come calling for him.
