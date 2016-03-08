Calciomercato exclusively understand former Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy was close to joining AC Milan three times over the past few years.Rudy did joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 and appeared in 25 games in all competitions for the Bavarians. He recently left the club to join Schalke for a fee of about 16 million euros.We exclusively understand that Rudy was offered to Milan before he joined Schalke this past summer and the rossoneri were studying his purchase and considering buying him to use him alongside Lucas Biglia in midfield.That was before Schalke had made an offer. But it isn't just last summer that Rudy was close, but Milan had contacted Rudy's entourage to sign him back in 2017 on a free transfer.Rudy was also offered to Milan in 2012 by Hoffenheim, but the rossoneri had rejected the chance to sign the German as Adriano Galliani had turned down the opportunity.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)