Calciomercato exclusively understand that former Everton striker and Australian star Tim Cahill is close to joining the Indian Super League, as he is on the brink of move to Jamshedpur FC.Cahill announced his retirement from international football at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup this past summer, as he made only one appearance in the tournament.We understand that Cahill is now close to signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, with the striker now in advanced talks about a move. A deal is expected to be announced soon and talks are heading in the right direction, as things stand.Cahill was released by Millwall at the end of last season and is currently a free agent. The Aussie made over 200 appearances for Everton during his eight-year long stay at the Goodison Park, scoring over 50 times under the tutelage of David Moyes.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)