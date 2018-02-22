Exclusive: Former Inter boss in line to become Aston Villa boss

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Championship side Aston Villa are looking to appoint Andrea Stramaccioni as their new boss.



The 47-year-old Stramaccioni was most recently the manager of Czech Republic side Sparta Prague and the Italian has also previously managed Inter as a caretaker and has been a youth coach at Roma too. He has also managed Udinese.



CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Stramaccioni is in line to become the Aston Villa manager.



While the club are aware of the failures with Sparta Prague, they are positive about the Italian because of because of his ability to handle the players and because he knows English.



Stramaccioni spent a year in Los Angeles to learn and perfect English after his spell at Inter.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)