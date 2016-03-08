Exclusive: Four clubs in the race for Juventus legend
30 August at 15:50Calciomercato exclusively understand that four clubs are pushing to sign Juventus veteran Claudio Marchisio after the Italian got his contract at the bianconeri terminated two weeks ago.
Marchisio had appeared over 300 times for Juventus after having joined the club in 1993. He and the club had mutually decided to terminate the midfielder' contract at the club about two weeks ago.
We exclusively understand that the four clubs that are pushing for the signature of Marchisio and as we have previousy reported, Marchisio will not join an Italian club.
Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact are currently leading the race for the Italian, but Sporting Lisbon are closely behind them after Stefano Sturaro sustained a long term injury and the club now are hunting for possible replacements.
Also in the race are Zenit St. Petersburg, but the latest club to make an offer is Porto, who want someone like Marchisio in midfield to guide them in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
